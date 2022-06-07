Moderna Commences Late-stage Study of Flu Vaccine Candidate

Moderna, Inc. MRNA today announced Initiation of Patient dosing in the phase 3 clinical study of its seasonal influenza vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 for patients with influenza.

mRNA-1010 is a vaccine candidate that encodes for hemagglutinin (HA) glycoproteins of the four influenza strains recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the prevention of influenza

The Phase 3 trial is expected to enroll approximately 6,000 adults in Southern Hemisphere countries.

The company said that mRNA-1010, its first seasonal influenza vaccine candidate to enter a Phase 3 trial, and one of several influenza vaccine candidates being developed in the respiratory portfolio.

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer, commented : "We are pleased to begin this Phase 3 study of our seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010, our fourth mRNA vaccine candidate to begin a pivotal Phase 3 study. mRNA-1010 is the first of several influenza vaccine candidates we are developing with the aim of iteratively improving traditional vaccines by inducing broad and robust immune responses."

Moderna shares are currently trading down at $139.25 in the pre-market session, compared with the previous day closing price of $137.15.