Assembly Bio Commences Early-Stage Study of Drug to Treat Hepatitis B Viral Infection

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. ASMB today announced Initiation of Phase 1b clinical study of its drug candidate ABI-H3733 for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

The Phase 1b clinical trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity of 3733 in adults with chronic HBV (cHBV) infection.

This trial is supported by the results from previous Phase 1a study of 3733 showing a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile and will evaluate a new tablet formulation with the potential for convenient once-daily dosing.

ABI-H3733 (3733) is an investigational next-generation, highly potent core inhibitor.

John McHutchison, AO, MD, chief executive officer and president, commented : "This study initiation serves as an important milestone in the clinical development program for 3733, a promising candidate that has demonstrated increased potency against both HBV core inhibitor mechanisms and against cccDNA formation in particular, and advances our strategy to pursue finite and curative HBV therapies."

The company is scheduled to highlight additional details about the new tablet formulation of 3733 in a poster accepted for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), will be held in London on June 22-26, 2022.

