Cingulate Concludes Enrollment In Early Stage Anxiety Trial

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 4:21 PM | 1 min read

Cingulate Inc. CING has completed enrollment in its study to determine the appropriate formulation of its third asset, CTx-2103, for the management of anxiety-related disorders.

The early stage study has enrolled 12 patients after the initiation early this month.

Cingulate anticipates results of the study in July 2022.

CTx-2103 contains the active pharmaceutical ingredient buspirone hydrochloride, a non-benzodiazepine medication, which has no evidence for the development or risk of dependency.

Shane J. Schaffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "CTx-2103 represents the initial expansion of our clinical-stage pipeline into new therapeutic areas, which also includes two candidates for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). This illustrates how our PTR platform technology can be applied to other therapeutic areas where current standard-of-care treatments require dosing several times a day, and in which a consistent, single-dose formulation may offer significant improvements for patients.”

CTx-2103 is the third candidate Using its proprietary precision timed release 

drug delivery platform technology for once-daily dosing.

Cingulate closed Tuesday's session down 8.26% at $1.11. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral