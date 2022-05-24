Cingulate Concludes Enrollment In Early Stage Anxiety Trial

Cingulate Inc. CING has completed enrollment in its study to determine the appropriate formulation of its third asset, CTx-2103, for the management of anxiety-related disorders.
The early stage study has enrolled 12 patients after the initiation early this month.
Cingulate anticipates results of the study in July 2022.
CTx-2103 contains the active pharmaceutical ingredient buspirone hydrochloride, a non-benzodiazepine medication, which has no evidence for the development or risk of dependency.
Shane J. Schaffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "CTx-2103 represents the initial expansion of our clinical-stage pipeline into new therapeutic areas, which also includes two candidates for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). This illustrates how our PTR platform technology can be applied to other therapeutic areas where current standard-of-care treatments require dosing several times a day, and in which a consistent, single-dose formulation may offer significant improvements for patients.”
CTx-2103 is the third candidate Using its proprietary precision timed release
drug delivery platform technology for once-daily dosing.
Cingulate closed Tuesday's session down 8.26% at $1.11.
