Biohaven's Neurological Disease Candidate Flunks In Late-Stage Study

- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN has announced topline Phase 3 results of troriluzole in patients with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA).
- The primary endpoint measured the change in the severity of symptoms among patients from the baseline to week 48 of treatment.
- It did not reach statistical significance in the overall SCA population as there was less than expected disease progression over the study.
- In the overall study population (N=213), the troriluzole and placebo groups had mean baseline scores of 4.9. The two groups showed minimal change at the 48-week endpoint with scores of 5.1 and 5.2, respectively.
- SCA is a progressive disorder caused by the degeneration of cells in the brain and spinal cord and can lead to symptoms such as uncoordinated movement and muscle wasting.
- But troriluzole showed some benefit compared with placebo in patients with SCA Type 3 - the most common form of the disease, Biohaven said.
- Separately, the FDA accepted Biohaven's zavegepant nasal spray application to treat migraine in adults, with a decision expected in Q1 of 2023.
- Price Action: BHVN shares are up 0.09% at $142.14 during the market session on the last check Monday.
Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral