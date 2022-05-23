Biohaven's Neurological Disease Candidate Flunks In Late-Stage Study

by

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN has announced topline Phase 3 results of troriluzole in patients with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA).

has announced topline Phase 3 results of troriluzole in patients with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA). The primary endpoint measured the change in the severity of symptoms among patients from the baseline to week 48 of treatment.

It did not reach statistical significance in the overall SCA population as there was less than expected disease progression over the study.

In the overall study population (N=213), the troriluzole and placebo groups had mean baseline scores of 4.9. The two groups showed minimal change at the 48-week endpoint with scores of 5.1 and 5.2, respectively.

SCA is a progressive disorder caused by the degeneration of cells in the brain and spinal cord and can lead to symptoms such as uncoordinated movement and muscle wasting.

But troriluzole showed some benefit compared with placebo in patients with SCA Type 3 - the most common form of the disease, Biohaven said.

Separately, the FDA accepted Biohaven's zavegepant nasal spray application to treat migraine in adults, with a decision expected in Q1 of 2023.

Price Action: BHVN shares are up 0.09% at $142.14 during the market session on the last check Monday.

