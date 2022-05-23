Why Nymox Pharma Shares Sinking to 52-Week Low?

by

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX has received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from FDA regarding its marketing application for Fexapotide Triflutate.

has received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from FDA regarding its marketing application for Fexapotide Triflutate. Nymox's position is that clarifications remain to be resolved at a follow-up meeting and that some significant inconsistencies were involved.

In March, the company submitted a Fexapotide Triflutate application for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

The letter referred to a new outstanding issue of longer-term safety data and indicated that Nymox needed longer-term safety data.

Longer-term full safety data (as long as 6 years after a single low dose non-systemic injection given one time only) was not requested by the FDA in any previous pre-NDA communications.

Nymox will continue to seek clarification and report further material information when available.

Price Action: NYMX shares are down 67.5% at $0.41 during the market session on the last check Monday.

