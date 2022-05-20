Athersys-Partnered Japanese Ischemic Stroke Study Disappoints, Shares Plunge

- Athersys Inc's ATHX partner, Healios K.K. has reported topline results for its Japan ischemic stroke study, TREASURE.
- The study included patients with moderate to moderate-severe ischemic stroke administered a single dose of MultiStem cells (invimestrocel) or placebo by intravenous infusion within 18-36 hours of the event.
- The primary endpoint, Excellent Outcome at 90 days, did not reach statistical significance in this population.
- Overall, consistent improvement in essentially all measured functional outcomes over time through one year, supported long-term impact on and continued improvement in the quality of life of treated patients.
- The company says that the TREASURE patient population was substantially older than Athersys' MASTERS-1 population with moderately greater stroke severity.
- It says that the TREASURE study adds considerable new information about the MultiStem treatment effect in patients 80 years and older, not previously studied in MASTERS-1, and who are expected to represent a limited proportion of subjects in the ongoing MASTERS-2 study.
- The results from the TREASURE study patients with the most relevance for the MASTERS-2 study suggest that MASTERS-2 would be expected to have a high probability of achieving success on the primary endpoint.
- Price Action: ATHX shares are down 62.9% at $0.28 during the market session on the last check Friday.
