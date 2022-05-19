QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ocuphire's Nightblindness Candidate Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 11:12 AM | 1 min read

Ocuphire Pharma Inc OCUP has announced topline results from the LYNX-1 Phase 3 trial investigating Nyxol for night (or dim light) vision disturbances (NVD).

  • The FDA-agreed primary endpoint was met, with a statistically significant greater percentage of Nyxol-treated subjects having gained 15 or more letters of mesopic low contrast distance visual acuity (mLCVA) at Day 8, compared to placebo (13% vs. 3%).
  • Related: Ocuphire Pharma's Shares Fall Despite Positive Data From Registrational Phase 3 Trial Of Nyxol.
  • The effect of Nyxol increased at Day 15, with 21% of subjects gaining 15 or more letters of mLCVA compared to 3% placebo.
  • Nyxol significantly increased the percentage of subjects gaining 10 or more letters of mLCVA at both Day 8 with 41% vs. 22% placebo and at Day 15 with 44% vs. 23%.
  • Nyxol showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile. There were no serious adverse events, and adverse events in Nyxol-treated subjects were predominantly mild.
  • Price Action: OCUP shares are down 8.25% at $1.95 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral