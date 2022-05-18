Surrozen Commences Phase 1 Study of SZN-1326 In Ulcerative Colitis

Surrozen, Inc. SRZN announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate its drug candidate SZN-1326 for the potential treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

In the first part of Phase 1 study, SZN-1326 will be investigated in a single doses of SZN-1326 via intravenous injection or infusion, or subcutaneous injection in healthy volunteers.

The multiple ascending doses of SZN-1326 for a period of four weeks in healthy volunteers will be evaluated in the second part of the study.

The primary endpoint of both single and multi dose studies are safety and tolerability of SZN-1326 and secondary outcomes include pharmacokinetics as well as prevalence of Anti-Drug Antibodies (ADA).

Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, ”The dosing of the first participant in our clinical study of SZN-1326 marks a significant milestone for Surrozen as we officially transition to a clinical-stage organization, In addition, the trial marks a milestone in the advancement of Wnt signaling research, which plays an essential role in regulating many biological processes”.

Surrozen closed Tuesday’s trading up 6.5 percent at $2.47