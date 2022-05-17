Ampio's Independent Committee Launches Investigation Related To AP-013 Trial

by

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc's AMPE independent special Committee of the Ampio Board of Directors has started an internal investigation regarding Ampio's AP-013 trial with the assistance of independent legal counsel.

independent special Committee of the Ampio Board of Directors has started an internal investigation regarding Ampio's AP-013 trial with the assistance of independent legal counsel. FDA has communicated to Ampio that it does not consider data from AP-013 to be sufficient to demonstrate efficacy as a second pivotal trial for Ampion.

Further analysis suggests that data from AP-013 will not be sufficient to support regulatory approval in the US or other countries.

Related: Ampio Pharma Shares Fall As FDA Rejects Proposed Change In Knee Osteoarthritis Trial.

Ampio Pharma Shares Fall As FDA Rejects Proposed Change In Knee Osteoarthritis Trial. The management's recent analyses also indicate no clinically meaningful treatment effect signals from Ampio's three COVID-19 trials, AP-017, AP-018, or AP-019.

The Ampio board has also begun a process to consider strategic alternatives for Ampio and Ampion, positioning the Company for a strategic transaction or other alternatives.

The Committee is overseeing a review of unauthorized use of Ampion by individuals not participating in clinical trials.

Price Action: AMPE shares are down 7.32% at $0.19 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.