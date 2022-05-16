QQQ
EU Says Final Decision Yet To Be Taken On Terminating Valneva COVID-19 Vaccine Deal

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
  • The European Commission said that no final decision had been made about the possible termination of a contract with Valneva SE VALN to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union.
  • Earlier today, Valneva said it received a notice of intent from the Commission to terminate the contract. 
  • The statement triggered a sell-off of Valneva's shares.
  • EU Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker confirmed the EU executive had communicated to Valneva its intention to terminate the contract but said the final decision would only be made after consulting with Valneva.
  • He told a regular news briefing that the notice had been sent after an agreement with EU governments but said the notice was only the start of a process, Reuters reported.
  • Valneva can now propose alternative solutions. Only after that would the EU decide whether to terminate the contract, the spokesman said, adding that the EU "will consider any remedial solution the company may propose."
  • Price Action: VALN shares are down 19.9% at $19.96 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechGovernmentNewsHealth CareContractsSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral