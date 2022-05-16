QQQ
Numinus Granted Canada's Special Access Program For Magic Mushrooms To Treat Life-Threatening Conditions

by Fermin Orgambide, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 1:39 PM | 1 min read

Numinus Wellness Inc NUMIF has been approved to use psilocybin-assisted therapy through Health Canada’s Special Access Program (SAP), marking the first instance in which Numinus will provide this treatment outside of a clinical trial.

The newly approved treatment will be done at the company’s clinic in Montreal. Patients who take part in the SAP program must have a life-threatening condition in which conventional treatments have not functioned or are not available in the country.

Professionals involved in the treatment were trained by Numinus' proprietary psilocybin-assisted therapy protocol. In addition, Numinus will partner with a Health Canada supplier, Psygen Labs, to provide the synthetic psilocybin in the dosing session. 

Payton Nyquvest, CEO and founder of Numinus, said: “The SAP recognizes a growing body of research that has consistently shown the efficacy of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to treat a broad range of mental health conditions that are extremely difficult to treat with conventional therapies.”

Numinus' Québec regional medical director, Dr. Andrew Bui-Nguyen, added: “To our knowledge, this is the first Health Canada SAP approval for psilocybin-assisted therapy for someone suffering from treatment-resistant depression in Québec.”

