C4 Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Trial of CFT8634 For SMARCB1-perturbed cancers

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) CCCC has dosed the first patient in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its drug candidate CFT8634, for the treatment of SMARCB1-perturbed cancers, including synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null tumors.

CFT8634 is being evaluated in the phase 1/2 clinical study for safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity with secondary and exploratory objectives to characterize the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile.

Adam Crystal, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, stated, ”The initiation of our first clinical trial of CFT8634 is a significant milestone for C4 Therapeutics as we apply our TORPEDO® platform to an oncology target currently considered ‘undruggable' and work to provide a new treatment option for patients living with synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-null tumors”.

The company is planning to enrol approximately 90 patients in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial.



