Magenta Therapeutics Reveals Encouraging Interim Data From Lowest Dose Of MGTA-117 In Leukemia Trial

- Magenta Therapeutics Inc MGTA shared preliminary data from the Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial of MGTA-117 in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome with excess blasts.
- The data comes from a Cohort 1, evaluating the lowest dose of MGTA-117 (0.02 mg/kg). Three patients completed the safety evaluation period.
- A fourth patient with a high disease burden did not complete the evaluation period due to disease progression with no drug-related adverse events.
- MGTA-117 was shown to bind CD117+ cells in the blood in all four patients.
- One patient had measurable reductions of CD117+ erythroid progenitor cells in the bone marrow following MGTA-117 administration.
- An additional patient had an approximate 83% reduction of blasts in the bone marrow at day 14 post-dosing (from 6% to 1%). The patient proceeded to a conditioning regimen followed by a stem cell transplant.
- MGTA-117 was deemed to be cleared 48 hours after dosing in all four patients, a necessary step before stem cell infusion.
- For all four patients, no unexpected or severe drug-related adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities were observed, and drug-related adverse events higher were mild.
- Cohort 2 is now open and enrolling to evaluate MGTA-117 as a single dose of 0.04 mg/kg.
- Magenta ended Q1 2022 with approximately $156.6 million in the cash balance, expected to fund the operating plan into Q2 2024.
- Price Action: MGTA shares are down 3.51% at $1.10 during the market session on the last check Monday.
