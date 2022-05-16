QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Magenta Therapeutics Reveals Encouraging Interim Data From Lowest Dose Of MGTA-117 In Leukemia Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 12:29 PM | 1 min read
  • Magenta Therapeutics Inc MGTA shared preliminary data from the Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial of MGTA-117 in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome with excess blasts.
  • The data comes from a Cohort 1, evaluating the lowest dose of MGTA-117 (0.02 mg/kg). Three patients completed the safety evaluation period. 
  • A fourth patient with a high disease burden did not complete the evaluation period due to disease progression with no drug-related adverse events. 
  • Related: Magenta Therapeutics' Shares Gain As FDA Signs Off Blood Cancer Candidate To Enter Human Trial.
  • MGTA-117 was shown to bind CD117+ cells in the blood in all four patients.
  • One patient had measurable reductions of CD117+ erythroid progenitor cells in the bone marrow following MGTA-117 administration.
  • An additional patient had an approximate 83% reduction of blasts in the bone marrow at day 14 post-dosing (from 6% to 1%). The patient proceeded to a conditioning regimen followed by a stem cell transplant.
  • MGTA-117 was deemed to be cleared 48 hours after dosing in all four patients, a necessary step before stem cell infusion.
  • For all four patients, no unexpected or severe drug-related adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities were observed, and drug-related adverse events higher were mild.
  • Cohort 2 is now open and enrolling to evaluate MGTA-117 as a single dose of 0.04 mg/kg.
  • Magenta ended Q1 2022 with approximately $156.6 million in the cash balance, expected to fund the operating plan into Q2 2024.
  • Price Action: MGTA shares are down 3.51% at $1.10 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceHealth CareGeneral