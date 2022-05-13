QQQ
Urovant's OAB Gene Therapy Shows Improvement In Symptoms Compared To Placebo

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 2:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Urovant Sciences' interim results from a Phase 2a trial of URO-902 gene therapy were presented at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA2022). 
  • Urovant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.
  • Sumitovant, the Sumitomo Pharma subsidiary, is also the majority shareholder of Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV
  • The interim results support that in women with overactive bladder (OAB), not well managed by oral therapies, a single dose of URO-902 was safe and well-tolerated
  • Of the 80 female patients who were randomized, 68 completed week 12 of the study, and 74 were included in the intent-to-treat population. 
  • At week 12, both URO-902 24 mg and 48 mg were associated with a clinically relevant improvement compared with placebo in mean daily micturition (urination), urgency episodes, UUI episodes, OAB bother score, and proportion of patient global impression of change responders. 
  • Treatment-emergent adverse events occurred in 45.5% of patients receiving URO-902 24 mg, 46.2% receiving 48 mg, and 50.0% receiving placebo. The most commonly occurring adverse event was urinary tract infection.
  • Price Action: MYOV shares are up 5.05% at $9.05 during the market session on the last check Friday.

