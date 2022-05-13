QQQ
Acutus Medical Completes Patient Enrolment In AcQForce Flutter IDE Trial

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 10:22 AM | 1 min read

Acutus Medical AFIB completed patient enrollment in the AcQForce Flutter Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial.

The trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the AcQBlate FORCE sensing ablation catheter and system in the treatment of right atrial typical flutter.

Acutus Medical has enrolled 110 patients at 21 sites globally.

David Roman, interim Chief Executive Officer, said, ”Completing enrollment in the AcQForce Flutter trial represents a significant advancement in our journey to enter the United States with a therapeutic technology for the treatment of atrial flutter. Acutus has a strong history of partnering with physicians to bring innovative technology to the market to treat atrial arrhythmias.”

Acutus Medical is trading down 4 percent at $0.91

