Lantheus Holdings Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NM-01 for NSCLC

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH dosed first patient in a Phase 2 trial evaluating NM-01, its proprietary technetium 99m SPECT imaging agent used to assess PD-L1 expression in cancer cells.

NM-01 is being investigated in the Phase 2 PELICAN single-arm trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

The assessment of PD-L1 expression in primary tumor and metastatic lesions by NM-01 compared to immunohistochemistry is the primary endpoint of the study.

Jean-Claude Provost, MD, Interim Chief Medical Officer, commented : ”The future potential for targeted imaging agents, like NM-01, to inform clinical decision-making in oncology is very exciting, We are pleased to take this important step forward in the development of a novel imaging agent that is designed to provide new information to optimize the use of checkpoint inhibitor therapies, improve patient outcomes and limit the need for multiple biopsies to be performed over the course of checkpoint inhibitor treatment."

Shares of Lantheus Holdings are trading high 8 percent at $64.19.