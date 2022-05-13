QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Lantheus Holdings Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NM-01 for NSCLC

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH dosed first patient in a Phase 2 trial evaluating NM-01, its proprietary technetium 99m SPECT imaging agent used to assess PD-L1 expression in cancer cells.

NM-01 is being investigated in the Phase 2 PELICAN single-arm trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

The assessment of PD-L1 expression in primary tumor and metastatic lesions by NM-01 compared to immunohistochemistry is the primary endpoint of the study.

Jean-Claude Provost, MD, Interim Chief Medical Officer, commented : ”The future potential for targeted imaging agents, like NM-01, to inform clinical decision-making in oncology is very exciting, We are pleased to take this important step forward in the development of a novel imaging agent that is designed to provide new information to optimize the use of checkpoint inhibitor therapies, improve patient outcomes and limit the need for multiple biopsies to be performed over the course of checkpoint inhibitor treatment."

Shares of Lantheus Holdings are trading high 8 percent at $64.19.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral