MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Begins Sonelokimab Phase 2 trial In Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG MLTX dosed first patient in the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating sonelokimab, for patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Initiation of this Phase 2 trial follows the approval of trial protocol obtained from the central Institutional Review Board, that supported IND filing with the regulatory agency.

The Phase 2 trial marks a landmark milestone in hidradenitis suppurativa clinical development as it is the first to use Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) 75 as its primary endpoint.

Kristian Reich, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "There remains an urgent need for novel treatments for hidradenitis suppurativa, a devastating skin disease that impacts approximately 1% of people globally. We believe that sonelokimab has the potential to elevate patient outcomes due to its ability to inhibit the naturally occurring IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers that drive inflammation in HS”.

The company expects to complete the Phase 2 trial by the end of 2023.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics closed Wednesday trading down 12 percent at $5.00