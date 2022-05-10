QQQ
Arcellx Doses First Patient in Phase 1 study of ACLX-001 in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 5:40 PM | 1 min read

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX announced that the first patient has been dosed in its open-label, multi centre phase 1 clinical study of ACLX-001 for patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (r/r MM).

The Phase 1 clinical trial is currently evaluating the novel ARC-SparX program in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Rami Elghandour, Chairman and CEO, said, "Our ARC-SparX platform, powered by our proprietary D-Domain technology, has the potential to yield transformative therapies that can unleash the full potential of CAR-Ts to treat challenging conditions, including solid tumors. By addressing antigen heterogeneity and dose limiting toxicities, ARC-SparX could help many patients and address significant unmet clinical needs.”

The company is planning to enrol additional patients in this study.

Initial data readout from the ACLX-001 Phase 1 study is anticipated in 2023.

Arcellx closed regular trading up 14 percent at $9.69.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapFDAGeneral