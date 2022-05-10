Robust Uptake Of Antipsychotic Drug Boosts Intra-Cellular's Q1 Earnings

- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc's ITCI Q1 revenues reached $35.0 million, compared to $15.9 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $33.65 million.
- Net product revenues of Caplyta were $34.8 million, compared to $15.6 million in Q1 FY21.
- The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.78), beating the consensus of $(0.92) and higher than the loss of $(0.65) a year ago.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment securities reached $773.2 million.
- The company reported a wider operating loss of $(72.67) million than $(53.22) million a year ago.
- Caplyta was launched for bipolar depression immediately following its FDA approval in late December 2021.
- The significant inflection in both new and total prescriptions reflects robust growth following approval in bipolar depression.
- Q1 CAPLYTA new and total prescriptions increased by 154% and 134%, respectively, versus Q1 of 2021.
- Price Action: ITCI shares are up 16.6% at $50.14 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
