Zealand Pharma Amends Financing Agreement With Oberland Capital

has amended its existing financing agreement with Oberland Capital Management LLC, under which Zealand will repurchase $50 million of note principal with a 1.2x prepayment premium. Oberland Capital will provide Zealand with up to $75.0 million in incremental capital, of which $50.0 million is to be reserved for M&A and $12.5 million following positive glepaglutide data.

The updated financial agreement provides a runway extended beyond significant pipeline milestones and into 2023.

In March, Zealand Pharma announced prioritizing investment in its R&D pipeline programs and streamlining its commercial operations.

The company said to restructure ops to pursue partnerships for Zegalogue, V-Go, and glepaglutide and dasiglucagon late-stage clinical portfolio.

Zealand completed patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 trial (EASE-SBS 1) of glepaglutide, with full results expected in the third quarter of 2022.

Price Action: ZEAL shares traded 0.84% higher at $10.83 on the last check Tuesday.

