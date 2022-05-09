QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Mereo BioPharma announces Positive Top-Line Efficacy and Safety Data from Phase 2 ASTRAEUS Study of Alvelestat

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 7:43 AM | 1 min read

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO announced positive top-line efficacy and safety results from phase 2 ASTRAEUS clinical study evaluating Alvelestat (MPH-966), in patients with severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated emphysema.

The phase 2 study evaluated two different doses of Alvelestat (high or low dose) for over a 12-week period at different intervals of four, eight and twelve weeks and the effect on three primary biomarker endpoints associated with AATD-related lung disease (AATD-LD),

A total of 98 patients were dosed in the study. At the high dose, Alvelestat demonstrated statistically significant changes versus placebo in all three primary biomarker endpoints.

Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Alvelestat has the potential to be the first-in-class oral neutrophil elastase inhibitor for the treatment of AATD-LD. We look forward to analyzing the additional data on the secondary and exploratory endpoints and to engaging with the regulators on the design of a pivotal study.”

Mereo BioPharma is trading high 11 percent at $0.65 in the pre-market session

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFDAGeneral