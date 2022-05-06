by

Endo International plc's ENDP Q1 sales decreased 9% to $652.26 million, beating the consensus of $633.41 million.

Q1 sales decreased 9% to $652.26 million, beating the consensus of $633.41 million. The decrease was attributable to decreased revenues from the sterile injectables segment, partially offset by increased revenues from the generic segment and the specialty products portfolio.

Adjusted income from continuing operations reached $156 million compared to $175 million.

Adjusted EPS reached $0.66 compared to $0.73 in Q1 2021. GAAP EPS loss was $(0.28).

Branded pharma segment revenues were $205 million, a decrease of 1%. Specialty Products revenues increased 4% to $149 million, with Xiaflex increasing 4% to $99 million.

Established Products revenues decreased 12% to $56 million, driven primarily by ongoing generic competition.

Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $240 million, a decrease of 22% attributable to decreased Vasostrict revenues due to generic competition and lower overall demand as COVID-19 related hospitalizations decline.

Generic were $186 million, up 3%, attributable to revenues from varenicline tablets.

Guidance: Endo Expects Q2 FY22 sales of $500 million - $525 million, lower than the consensus of $655.56 million.

Endo Expects Q2 FY22 sales of $500 million - $525 million, lower than the consensus of $655.56 million. It expects adjusted EPS loss of $(0.17) - $(0.15), versus consensus estimate of $0.48.

Price Action: ENDP shares are down 30.9% at $1.40 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.