Dynavax's Adjuvant-Based Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action

- Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced new promising data from a preclinical study on its bivalent vaccine candidate, which combines the trimeric spike antigens from the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and the omicron variant.
- Clover developed the SCB-2019 antigen, a stabilized trimeric form of the S-protein based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It includes Dynavax Technologies Corporation's DVAX CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide.
- In a preclinical study, the bivalent vaccine candidate elicited broad neutralization against all Variants of Concern (VoC), including omicron, in primary vaccination and booster settings.
- Notably, compared to the monovalent omicron variant vaccine (SCB-2022B) alone, the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated higher neutralization levels against most of the variants tested and comparable levels against omicron.
- Clover expects to initiate a Phase 1 trial in Q2 evaluating SCB-2020S (a prototype and beta-variant chimeric vaccine candidate) to demonstrate proof-of-concept for variant strain change utilizing the Trimer-Tag platform.
- Price Action: DVAX shares are down 5.89% at $8.79 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
