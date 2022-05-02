Endo Acquires Six Development-Stage, Injectable Product Candidates For $35M

- Endo International plc ENDP has acquired six development-stage, ready-to-use injectable product candidates from Nevakar Injectables Inc, a subsidiary of Nevakar Inc.
- Under the agreement terms, Endo purchased the six product candidates from Nevakar Injectables for a one-time payment of $35 million to be expensed immediately in Q2 as acquired in-process research and development costs.
- This acquisition is separate from Endo's previously announced exclusive licensing agreement with Nevakar.
- "These six product candidates that would be used in critical care settings meaningfully expand Endo's ready-to-use injectable product pipeline," said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Injectable Solutions & Generics at Endo.
- The product candidates are in various stages of development, with the first launch expected in 2025.
- Price Action: ENDP shares are up 5.50% at $2.11 during the market session on the last check Monday.
