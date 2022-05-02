QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

U.S. FDA Rejects HUTCHMED's New Drug Application For Surufatinib In Neuroendocrine Tumors

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 8:43 AM | 1 min read

HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

The regulatory agency determined that the current data package, based on two positive Phase III trials in China and one bridging study in U.S. does not support an approval in the United States at this time.

The Complete Response Letter (CRL) indicated that a multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT) is required for U.S. approval.

Dr Weiguo Su, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Although this decision from the FDA is disappointing, we remain confident about the clinical value of surufatinib for NET patients and committed to making surufatinib available to patients globally. We look forward to working with the Agency to evaluate its feedback”.

HUTCHMED is trading down 14 percent at $13.01 in the pre-market session

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral