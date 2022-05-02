Myovant Sciences' Relugolix For Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Approved In Europe

by

The European Commission (EC) has approved Myovant Sciences Ltd's MYOV Orgovyx (relugolix, 120 mg) for advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

Orgovyx (relugolix, 120 mg) for advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. This approval was supported by data from the Phase 3 HERO study.

In the HERO study, Orgovyx met the primary endpoint and achieved sustained testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks in 96.7% of men, compared with 88.8% of men receiving leuprolide acetate injections, the current standard of care.

Also See: What's Going On With Myovant Sciences Stock Today?

What's Going On With Myovant Sciences Stock Today? Orgovyx also achieved several key secondary endpoints compared to leuprolide acetate, including suppression of testosterone to castrate levels and profound testosterone suppression.

The FDA approved Orgovyx in December 2020.

Price Action: MYOV shares closed at $9.31 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.