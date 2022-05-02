QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Myovant Sciences' Relugolix For Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Approved In Europe

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 9:17 AM | 1 min read
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved Myovant Sciences Ltd's MYOV Orgovyx (relugolix, 120 mg) for advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. 
  • This approval was supported by data from the Phase 3 HERO study.
  • In the HERO study, Orgovyx met the primary endpoint and achieved sustained testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks in 96.7% of men, compared with 88.8% of men receiving leuprolide acetate injections, the current standard of care.
  • Also See: What's Going On With Myovant Sciences Stock Today?
  • Orgovyx also achieved several key secondary endpoints compared to leuprolide acetate, including suppression of testosterone to castrate levels and profound testosterone suppression. 
  • The FDA approved Orgovyx in December 2020.
  • Price Action: MYOV shares closed at $9.31 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEuropean Medicines AgencyBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral