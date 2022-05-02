Myovant Sciences' Relugolix For Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Approved In Europe

- The European Commission (EC) has approved Myovant Sciences Ltd's MYOV Orgovyx (relugolix, 120 mg) for advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.
- This approval was supported by data from the Phase 3 HERO study.
- In the HERO study, Orgovyx met the primary endpoint and achieved sustained testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks in 96.7% of men, compared with 88.8% of men receiving leuprolide acetate injections, the current standard of care.
- Orgovyx also achieved several key secondary endpoints compared to leuprolide acetate, including suppression of testosterone to castrate levels and profound testosterone suppression.
- The FDA approved Orgovyx in December 2020.
