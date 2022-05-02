Skylight Health Research Program Reveals Participation In 10 Studies, Close To $300,000 In Revenue, Key Partnerships And More In Latest Clinical Research Update

Image sourced from Unsplash

In 2021, Skylight Health leveraged its growing clinical services division and launched Skylight Health Research, which has since been awarded ten clinical studies through its partnership with ClinEdge, announced on April 7, 2021. Skylight Health Research has since made several other key partnerships with research partners and Contract Research Organizations that will bring a steady supply of study opportunities to Skylight Health practices.

All potential study opportunities are reviewed by the research team to assess feasibility based on existing infrastructure and alignment with the goal of Skylight Health Research, to meaningfully contribute to the advancement of medical science with Skylight’s deep base of experienced providers and engaged patients. The ten studies awarded range in indication and methodology and will each provide important contributions to evidence-based medicine including advancing knowledge of COVID-19, influenza patterns, cancer detection, major depressive disorder, and Lyme disease.

In less than a year, Skylight Health Research practices have enrolled more than 1000 patients across five studies, and two Skylight Health sites were among the top-performing sites in a highly competitive study that collected blood samples for the development of a cancer-detecting blood assay. The five additional studies that have been awarded are expected to begin enrollment within Q2 of this year.

“We are proud to have seen our research arm experience such rapid and enduring growth in such a short period of time,” said Prad Sekar, CEO of Skylight Health. “The power of our growing patient base to further contribute to the betterment of US healthcare through research studies is proof that we are just scratching the surface of Skylight’s ability to contribute to the market as a whole.”

The program has gained incredible momentum and demonstrated the reach and efficiency provided by the centrally organized research team, allowing for quick start-up at multiple Skylight-owned practices to bolster Skylight’s research applications in a competitive market. The program has grown from a single practice participating in research at the beginning of 2021 to five practices that will have active research initiatives by the end of Q2 2022, furthering opportunities and access to new patient populations.

