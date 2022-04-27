Gamida Cell Posts Updated Omidubicel Data In Blood Cancer Patients

by

Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA announced that updated infection data on omidubicel compared to umbilical cord blood transplantation (UCB) was shared at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy ASTCT and CIBMTR Tandem Meetings.

The data from a sub-study of the Phase 3 trial of omidubicel showed early and enhanced recovery of various immune cells, including circulatory dendritic cell subtypes, NK cells, and CD4+ T cells within the first 28 days.

The recovery was sustained from Day 28 onwards, and such immune recovery was associated with lower rates of severe infection.

Gamida Cell initiated a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for omidubicel in Q1 of 2022 and is on track to complete the submission of all modules of the BLA in Q2 2022.

Price Action: GMDA shares are down 8.17% at $2.47 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

