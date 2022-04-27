Gamida Cell Posts Updated Omidubicel Data In Blood Cancer Patients

- Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA announced that updated infection data on omidubicel compared to umbilical cord blood transplantation (UCB) was shared at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy ASTCT and CIBMTR Tandem Meetings.
- The data from a sub-study of the Phase 3 trial of omidubicel showed early and enhanced recovery of various immune cells, including circulatory dendritic cell subtypes, NK cells, and CD4+ T cells within the first 28 days.
- The recovery was sustained from Day 28 onwards, and such immune recovery was associated with lower rates of severe infection.
- Gamida Cell initiated a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for omidubicel in Q1 of 2022 and is on track to complete the submission of all modules of the BLA in Q2 2022.
- Price Action: GMDA shares are down 8.17% at $2.47 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
