Ambrx Biopharma's ARX788 Selected For Phase 2 Adaptive Breast Cancer Trial

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative and Ambrx Biopharma Inc AMAM have announced the selection of Ambrx's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) ARX788 for a new investigational treatment arm in the I-SPY 2.2 TRIAL.

ARX788 will be evaluated as a monotherapy, combined with the PD-1 targeting checkpoint inhibitor cemiplimab, in HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer in the neoadjuvant setting.

Ambrx anticipates the ARX788 arms to begin enrolling patients in May 2022.

