Ambrx Biopharma's ARX788 Selected For Phase 2 Adaptive Breast Cancer Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 11:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative and Ambrx Biopharma Inc AMAM have announced the selection of Ambrx's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) ARX788 for a new investigational treatment arm in the I-SPY 2.2 TRIAL.
  • Sponsored by Quantum Leap, I-SPY 2.2 is an adaptive Phase 2 trial that evaluates emerging targeted agents, allowing those agents to either be combined with less toxic chemotherapeutic regimens or replace cytotoxic chemotherapy entirely. 
  • ARX788 will be evaluated as a monotherapy, combined with the PD-1 targeting checkpoint inhibitor cemiplimab, in HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer in the neoadjuvant setting. 
  • Ambrx anticipates the ARX788 arms to begin enrolling patients in May 2022.
  • Price Action: AMAM shares are up 10.90% at $4.08 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

