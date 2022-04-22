Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) Secures Patent For DehydraTECH To Deliver Antivirals

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced the receipt of its first-ever patent for the use of DehydraTECH technology in the enhanced delivery of antiviral drugs.

According to the update, Lexaria has received notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office that patent 11,311,559 for “Compositions and Methods for Enhanced Delivery of Antiviral Agents” will be issued to the company on April 26, 2022. “This will be our 25th patent granted worldwide and another validation of the versatility of our DehydraTECH drug delivery technology,” said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria.

“This new patent adds to our existing suite of granted patents in the EU, the U.S., India, Japan and Australia, and continues to build value for Lexaria shareholders and clients.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

