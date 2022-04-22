InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) Announces Expansion Of Rare Cannabinoid Portfolio

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

InMed Pharmaceuticals INM, a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, is launching business-to-business sales of its rare cannabinoid cannabidivarin (“CBDV”).

Through subsidiary BayMedica LLC, InMed will offer its product to wholesalers, suppliers and end-product manufacturers in the health and wellness sector. In addition, the company released a white paper focused on research into the therapeutic potential of CBDV. According to the announcement, CBDV is a nonintoxicating rare cannabinoid that is similar to CBD but offers important differences in activity.

One of the most-studied rare cannabinoids, CBDV is currently the focus of several different clinical trials evaluating its use in the treatment of autism, Prader-Willi Syndrome and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. “Ensuring a reliable, large volume source of highly pure, bioidentical CBDV is an important step forward in the health and wellness sector,” said BayMedica SVP and general manager Shane Johnson in the press release.

“CBDV has been researched for its therapeutic potential in several disease areas such as autism spectrum disorder. Whether you are a researcher or product developer at a multinational consumer package goods company, the ability to access highly pure and consistent active ingredients, free from contaminants typically found in plant-sourced cannabinoids such as pesticides, heavy metals, or potentially even THC, is a fundamental requirement. BayMedica’s cannabinoid manufacturing technologies provides exactly that value and we are excited to continue to introduce to the market additional rare cannabinoids that have previously not been abundantly accessible, including adding THCV to our portfolio in the immediate future.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary BayMedica LLC, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and is dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, please visit www.InMedPharma.com.

