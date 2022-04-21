Celsion's Formulated DNA Plasmid COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Activity Against Two Strains

by

Celsion Corporation CLSN has presented its PLACCINE platform technology at the World Vaccine Congress.

"PLACCINE is demonstrating the potential to be a powerful platform that provides for rapid design capability for targeting two or more different variants of a single virus in one vaccine," said Dr. Khursheed Anwer, Chief Science Officer at Celsion. "

Dr. Anwer continued, "In the murine model, our multivalent vaccine targeted against two different variants showed to be immunogenic as determined by IgG levels, neutralizing antibodies, and T-cell responses. Additionally, our multivalent vaccine was equally effective against two different variants of the COVID-19 virus while the commercial mRNA vaccine appeared to have lost some activity against the newer variant."

Celsion expects results from the ongoing proof-of-concept non-human primate study evaluating the PLACCINE vaccine against the challenge of live SARS-CoV-2 virus in Q2.

Durability results will be available in 2H of 2022.

PLACCINE is the Company's first-in-class nucleic-acid vaccine platform. It is derived from the Company's TheraPlas platform to develop vaccines against infectious diseases administered by intramuscular injection.

Price Action: CLSN shares are down 3.24% at $3.28 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

