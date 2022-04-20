InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

InMed Pharmaceuticals INM, a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, will be involved in several conferences in April and May. Company management will be participating at the Benzinga Spring Cannabis Capital Conference, scheduled for April 20–21, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. InMed executives will be meeting virtually with institutions and industry representatives.

Company executives will also be at Canaccord Genuity’s sixth annual Global Cannabis Conference held on May 11, 2022. A recording of the company’s presentation will be available on InMed’s investor relations website following the event.

Company leaders will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional and corporate clients. In addition, InMed executives will participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, held virtually May 23–26, 2022. A recording of InMed’s webcast will also be available on the company website following this event. In addition, InMed executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional and corporate clients.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary BayMedica LLC, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, please visit www.InMedPharma.com.

