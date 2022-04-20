EXCLUSIVE: Grow Glide To Open European Office, Headed By Ludwig Sämann Formerly Of Infarm Fame

Grow Glide, the leader in vertical cannabis cultivation solutions, will open a European-based office and hire Ludwig Sämann as the new GM of Europe, Benzinga exclusively learned a the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on 4/20.

"We've been on the ground in Europe, talked to cultivators, and believe in the potential of the European market. This key hire will enable us to hit the ground running with our existing European customers and prepare for recreational cannabis in key places like Germany," Travis Schwartz, CEO & co-founder told Benzinga.

“When we continually had to turn down clients in Europe, it was disappointing to say the least. Now, with Ludwig at the helm, we have continued in our belief in hiring the best of the best to help us expand our business and serve our clients.” Schwartz added. “In getting to know Ludwig, I’m beyond excited to see how he innovates, creates and pushes us to be even better on behalf of our partners in Europe.”

Sämann, previously the head of retail operations for Infarm, Germany's vertical farming start-up, touched all key areas of its business from installation projects across Europe to leading the sales organization to farm operations. A trailblazer and innovator in vertical farming, Sämann will now own both the cannabis and agricultural expansion and scaling as Grow Glide begins serving clients in Europe.

“I’m convinced that Grow Glide has the vision to effectively become the de facto standard for the emerging cannabis market in Europe. Their commitment to growers and quality products is inspiring. Additionally, the potential to serve a rapidly maturing vertical agricultural market intrigues me," Sämann said. "I’m thrilled to join Grow Glide and get to work helping our cultivation partners. I’m ready to join the rocket ship.”