BeiGene Shares Updated Data From Tislelizumab Combo Trial In Head & Neck Cancer

shared updated data analyses from the Phase 3 RATIONALE-309 trial of tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy plus placebo in first-line recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer. Updated efficacy analyses showed that, at a median follow-up of 15.5 months, tislelizumab/chemotherapy combo demonstrated a clinically significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit over chemotherapy alone.

The safety profile of the tislelizumab and chemotherapy combination was generally manageable and consistent with the known risks of each treatment agent.

Patients administered a 200 mg dose of tislelizumab + chemo achieved a median PFS of 9.6 months compared to 7.4 months for placebo control + chemotherapy patients.

For patients treated with tislelizumab plus chemotherapy, median PFS2 was not yet reached compared to 13.9 months for those treated with placebo plus chemotherapy.

A positive overall survival (OS) trend was also observed with median OS not yet reached in the tislelizumab combination arm and 23 months for the chemotherapy plus placebo arm.

Price Action: BGNE shares are up 0.94% at $173.77 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

