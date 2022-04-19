BeiGene Shares Updated Data From Tislelizumab Combo Trial In Head & Neck Cancer

- BeiGene Ltd BGNE shared updated data analyses from the Phase 3 RATIONALE-309 trial of tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy plus placebo in first-line recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer.
- Updated efficacy analyses showed that, at a median follow-up of 15.5 months, tislelizumab/chemotherapy combo demonstrated a clinically significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit over chemotherapy alone.
- The safety profile of the tislelizumab and chemotherapy combination was generally manageable and consistent with the known risks of each treatment agent.
- Read Next: BeiGene's Brukinsa Tops JNJ's Imbruvica In Overall Response Rate In Leukemia Study.
- Patients administered a 200 mg dose of tislelizumab + chemo achieved a median PFS of 9.6 months compared to 7.4 months for placebo control + chemotherapy patients.
- For patients treated with tislelizumab plus chemotherapy, median PFS2 was not yet reached compared to 13.9 months for those treated with placebo plus chemotherapy.
- A positive overall survival (OS) trend was also observed with median OS not yet reached in the tislelizumab combination arm and 23 months for the chemotherapy plus placebo arm.
- Price Action: BGNE shares are up 0.94% at $173.77 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.