Heat Biologics' Subsidiary Outlines Development of New Commercial/Biodefense Biomanufacturing Facility

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Heat Biologics Inc HTBX announced a planned development partnership of its Scorpion Biological Services subsidiary with a private developer, the State of Kansas, and local and university affiliates.
  • The Company intends to utilize the new 500,000+ square foot facility for large molecule and biologics manufacturing, focusing on biodefense. 
  • In addition to servicing the Company's product pipeline, it plans to operate as a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to provide third-party manufacturing services on a fee-for-service basis. 
  • Also Read: Heat Biologics Issues New PTX-35 Preclinical Data In Organ Transplantation, Update On HS-110.
  • Once fully operational, the new facility is expected to employ more than 500 individuals.
  • The facility is expected to have a billion-dollar economic impact within the State of Kansas.
  • The Manhattan facility is being designed to service up to 144,000 liters across 48 bioreactors.
  • Price Action: HTBX shares are up 1.07% at $2.83 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechGovernmentNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsGeneral