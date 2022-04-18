Heat Biologics' Subsidiary Outlines Development of New Commercial/Biodefense Biomanufacturing Facility

by

Heat Biologics Inc HTBX announced a planned development partnership of its Scorpion Biological Services subsidiary with a private developer, the State of Kansas, and local and university affiliates.

The Company intends to utilize the new 500,000+ square foot facility for large molecule and biologics manufacturing, focusing on biodefense.

In addition to servicing the Company's product pipeline, it plans to operate as a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to provide third-party manufacturing services on a fee-for-service basis.

Also Read: Heat Biologics Issues New PTX-35 Preclinical Data In Organ Transplantation, Update On HS-110.

Once fully operational, the new facility is expected to employ more than 500 individuals.

The facility is expected to have a billion-dollar economic impact within the State of Kansas.

The Manhattan facility is being designed to service up to 144,000 liters across 48 bioreactors.

Price Action: HTBX shares are up 1.07% at $2.83 during the market session on the last check Monday.

