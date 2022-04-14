Adagio Pauses FDA Emergency Use Request For Its COVID-19 Therapy

- Adagio Therapeutics Inc ADGI provided an update on the anticipated timing for its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for adintrevimab (ADG20) for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
- Adintrevimab has demonstrated broadly neutralizing activity in vitro against variants of concern, including Alpha, Beta, Delta, Delta Plus, Gamma, and Omicron BA.1.
- But, the candidate has markedly reduced neutralization activity in vitro against the Omicron BA.2 variant.
- Based on the FDA feedback regarding adintrevimab's lack of neutralizing activity against the BA.2 variant, Adagio will pause to submit a EUA request.
- The company is also conducting an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics and the safety of higher doses of adintrevimab in healthy volunteers.
- Adagio is on track to have more than one million doses of adintrevimab secured in 2022 in preparation for its potential utility as a prophylaxis and treatment option for COVID-19.
