Adagio Pauses FDA Emergency Use Request For Its COVID-19 Therapy

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 11:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Adagio Therapeutics Inc ADGI provided an update on the anticipated timing for its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for adintrevimab (ADG20) for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. 
  • Adintrevimab has demonstrated broadly neutralizing activity in vitro against variants of concern, including Alpha, Beta, Delta, Delta Plus, Gamma, and Omicron BA.1.
  • But, the candidate has markedly reduced neutralization activity in vitro against the Omicron BA.2 variant. 
  • Related: Adagio's COVID-19 Antibody Meets Primary Goals Across Pre & Post-Exposure Prophylaxis, Treatment.
  • Based on the FDA feedback regarding adintrevimab's lack of neutralizing activity against the BA.2 variant, Adagio will pause to submit a EUA request. 
  • The company is also conducting an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics and the safety of higher doses of adintrevimab in healthy volunteers. 
  • Adagio is on track to have more than one million doses of adintrevimab secured in 2022 in preparation for its potential utility as a prophylaxis and treatment option for COVID-19.
  • Price Action: ADGI shares are down 5.68% at $3.65 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

