Chimerix Confirms Ongoing Negotiations With BARDA On Smallpox Medicine Contract

- In its SEC filing, Chimerix Inc CMRX announced that it had been aware of unusual trading activity in the Company's common stock.
- The Company believes the unusual trading activity may be attributable to statements regarding smallpox antiviral development and procurement contained in the Fiscal Year 2023 Congressional Justification for the Public Health & Social Services Emergency Fund.
- Chimerix confirms that it remains in active negotiations with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) regarding a sole-source contract to develop and procure up to 1.7 million treatment courses of TEMBEXA.
- The Company currently expects to enter into the contract in Q2 of FY22.
- The initial shipment of TEMBEXA (consistent with prior guidance of ($80-100 million) is to be procured and shipped to the Strategic National Stockpile soon after contract execution.
- Price Action: CMRX shares are up 0.21% at $4.70 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
