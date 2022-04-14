QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Chimerix Confirms Ongoing Negotiations With BARDA On Smallpox Medicine Contract

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read
  • In its SEC filingChimerix Inc CMRX announced that it had been aware of unusual trading activity in the Company's common stock. 
  • The Company believes the unusual trading activity may be attributable to statements regarding smallpox antiviral development and procurement contained in the Fiscal Year 2023 Congressional Justification for the Public Health & Social Services Emergency Fund.
  • Chimerix confirms that it remains in active negotiations with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) regarding a sole-source contract to develop and procure up to 1.7 million treatment courses of TEMBEXA. 
  • Related: Chimerix's CMX521 Antiviral Program Shows Potential Against COVID-19 In Preclinical Studies.
  • The Company currently expects to enter into the contract in Q2 of FY22.
  • The initial shipment of TEMBEXA (consistent with prior guidance of ($80-100 million) is to be procured and shipped to the Strategic National Stockpile soon after contract execution. 
  • Price Action: CMRX shares are up 0.21% at $4.70 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechGovernmentNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapGeneral