Chimerix Confirms Ongoing Negotiations With BARDA On Smallpox Medicine Contract

In its SEC filing, Chimerix Inc CMRX announced that it had been aware of unusual trading activity in the Company's common stock.

The Company believes the unusual trading activity may be attributable to statements regarding smallpox antiviral development and procurement contained in the Fiscal Year 2023 Congressional Justification for the Public Health & Social Services Emergency Fund.

Chimerix confirms that it remains in active negotiations with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) regarding a sole-source contract to develop and procure up to 1.7 million treatment courses of TEMBEXA.

The Company currently expects to enter into the contract in Q2 of FY22.

The initial shipment of TEMBEXA (consistent with prior guidance of ($80-100 million) is to be procured and shipped to the Strategic National Stockpile soon after contract execution.

Price Action: CMRX shares are up 0.21% at $4.70 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

