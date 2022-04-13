Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) Issues Update On Human Nicotine Study

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced details of human nicotine study NIC-H22-1, which is expected to begin dosing this summer.

According to the announcement, NIC-H22-1 is a minimum 36-person human pharmacokinetic (“pk”) randomized, double blinded, cross-over study to compare Lexaria’s DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch performance to that of existing leading brands currently sold in the U.S. such as ON! and Zyn. Lexaria hopes to evidence that processing purified nicotine with DehydraTECH leads to better oral-tissue absorption and reduced negative experiences compared to brands currently on the market.

The study’s primary objective is data collection from blood samples that will evidence Tmax, Cmax and AUC. Secondary objectives of the study include extensive subjective evaluations related to throat burn, user experience and more. The design phase of NIC-H22-1 is complete, and test articles are currently being manufactured. Funding NIC-H22-1 with existing capital, the company is optimistic that this larger study will produce positive findings pursuant to those evidenced in its previous 2021 subjective human testing that utilized DehydraTECH-nicotine formulations demonstrating onset of initial nicotine effectiveness in as little as 1.5 to 4 minutes after an oral dose.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 24 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

