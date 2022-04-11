QQQ
Zentalis Pharma Posts Initial Clinical Data On Its Wee1 Inhibitor In Ovarian Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 7:22 AM | 1 min read

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc ZNTL announced initial efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of ZN-c3 combined with chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant or -refractory ovarian cancer. 

  • Data were reviewed at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
  • The study consists of four cohorts: ZN-c3 + PLD, ZN-c3 + carboplatin, ZN-c3 + paclitaxel, and ZN-c3 + gemcitabine.
  • ZN-c3, in combination with chemotherapy, demonstrated anti-tumor activity in a heavily pretreated population, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 30.2% across all evaluable chemotherapy cohorts.
  • ZN-c3 + paclitaxel cohort achieved an ORR of 62.5%.
  • ZN-c3 was generally well-tolerated in combination with chemotherapy and exhibited lower hematologic toxicity and a better gastrointestinal tolerability profile than the Wee1 inhibitor class.
  • The most common treatment-related adverse events at all grades included nausea (48.2%), neutropenia (41.1%), thrombocytopenia (37.5%), vomiting (30.4%), and anemia (26.8%).
  • Price Action: On Friday, ZNTL shares gained 4.95% to $35.65 in after-hours trading.

Posted In: BriefsOvarian CancerPhase 1 TrialBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral