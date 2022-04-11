Zentalis Pharma Posts Initial Clinical Data On Its Wee1 Inhibitor In Ovarian Cancer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc ZNTL announced initial efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of ZN-c3 combined with chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant or -refractory ovarian cancer.

Data were reviewed at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

The study consists of four cohorts: ZN-c3 + PLD, ZN-c3 + carboplatin, ZN-c3 + paclitaxel, and ZN-c3 + gemcitabine.

ZN-c3, in combination with chemotherapy, demonstrated anti-tumor activity in a heavily pretreated population, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 30.2% across all evaluable chemotherapy cohorts.

ZN-c3 + paclitaxel cohort achieved an ORR of 62.5%.

ZN-c3 was generally well-tolerated in combination with chemotherapy and exhibited lower hematologic toxicity and a better gastrointestinal tolerability profile than the Wee1 inhibitor class.

The most common treatment-related adverse events at all grades included nausea (48.2%), neutropenia (41.1%), thrombocytopenia (37.5%), vomiting (30.4%), and anemia (26.8%).

Price Action: On Friday, ZNTL shares gained 4.95% to $35.65 in after-hours trading.