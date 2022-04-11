Vincerx Pharma Highlights VIP152 Preclinical, Clinical Data In Gynecological Cancers

Vincerx Pharma Inc VINC announced a poster presentation of preclinical and preliminary clinical data on VIP152 in gynecologic cancer cell lines and patients with gynecologic malignancies, respectively.

The data were shared at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

A 10-fold range of sensitivity to VIP152 was observed in cisplatin-sensitive and cisplatin-resistance ovarian, uterus, uterus/cervix, and vulva cancer cell lines demonstrating the cytotoxic effects of VIP152.

Antitumor efficacy was observed following a single 17.5 mg/kg dose of VIP152 monotherapy.

VIP152 treatment administered once weekly showed predictable pharmacokinetic properties. It showed a significant reduction in MYC protein expression in patient-derived ovarian and endometrial cancer tissue samples and downregulation of CDK9-regulated genes expression in the blood of patients with gynecologic cancer.

At their first assessment, four out of seven patients with gynecologic cancers treated with VIP152 had stable disease, including all 3 of the MYC-amplified patients. One patient remains on treatment.

