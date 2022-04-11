Vincerx Pharma Highlights VIP152 Preclinical, Clinical Data In Gynecological Cancers

Vincerx Pharma Inc VINC announced a poster presentation of preclinical and preliminary clinical data on VIP152 in gynecologic cancer cell lines and patients with gynecologic malignancies, respectively.
- The data were shared at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
- A 10-fold range of sensitivity to VIP152 was observed in cisplatin-sensitive and cisplatin-resistance ovarian, uterus, uterus/cervix, and vulva cancer cell lines demonstrating the cytotoxic effects of VIP152.
- Antitumor efficacy was observed following a single 17.5 mg/kg dose of VIP152 monotherapy.
- VIP152 treatment administered once weekly showed predictable pharmacokinetic properties. It showed a significant reduction in MYC protein expression in patient-derived ovarian and endometrial cancer tissue samples and downregulation of CDK9-regulated genes expression in the blood of patients with gynecologic cancer.
- At their first assessment, four out of seven patients with gynecologic cancers treated with VIP152 had stable disease, including all 3 of the MYC-amplified patients. One patient remains on treatment.
- Price Action: VINC shares closed 5.76% lower at $3.60 on Friday.
