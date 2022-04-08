Genocea Biosciences Stock Dives After Early Data From GEN-011 Trial In Pretreated Solid Tumor Patients

Genocea Biosciences Inc GNCA has shared initial data from Phase 1/2a TiTAN trial OF GEN-011 in patients with refractory solid tumors.

The company says that the early results presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) show anti-tumor activity despite the lower intensity regimens and heavily pretreated tumors.

Stable disease was seen at the initial Day 57 scan in four of the five patients. While all patients had progressive disease (PD) at their Day 113 scan, three of the five experienced clear biologic changes after infusion.

A patient with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) experienced a 10% reduction in tumor diameters (approx. 30% reduction in volume) and resolution of tumor-associated cough.

None of the initial patients have experienced dose-limiting toxicities, with no self-reactivity or autoimmune toxicity evidence.

Overall, the range of Grade 2 and Grade 3 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) align with expected toxicity from cell therapy regimens.

Additional data presented at AACR highlights ongoing work characterizing inhibitory antigens or Inhibigens.

A preclinical poster presented at the meeting demonstrates how detrimental these Inhibigens are to the efficacy of cancer therapeutics in mouse models of melanoma and pancreatic cancer.

Price Action: GNCA shares are down 51.5% at $0.63 during the market session on the last check Friday.