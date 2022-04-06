QQQ
TC BioPharm Secures CryoTC Trademark For Cell Freezing Process

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 10:03 AM | 1 min read

TC Biopharm Ltd TCBP has registered the U.K. trademark CryoTC for its proprietary process for freezing and thawing its lead oncology product, OmnImmune.

  • CryoTR is TC BioPharm's unique cryopreservation process, which is performed in a controlled rate freezer using an optimized protocol. 
  • OmnImmune is an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy consisting of activated and expanded gamma delta T cells. 
  • OmnImmune comprises GDT cells sourced from healthy donors, activated, and expanded in large numbers before being purified, formulated, and cryopreserved for subsequent thawing and infusion into patients. 
  • Last month, the FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to TC Biopharm OmnImmune for use in acute myeloid leukemia. 
  • The company plans to initiate Phase 2/3 trial enrollment in Q1 of 2022 in the U.K., expanding into the U.S. in 2022.
  • Price Action: TCBP shares are down 3.23% at $1.50 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral