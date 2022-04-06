TC BioPharm Secures CryoTC Trademark For Cell Freezing Process

TC Biopharm Ltd TCBP has registered the U.K. trademark CryoTC for its proprietary process for freezing and thawing its lead oncology product, OmnImmune.

CryoTR is TC BioPharm's unique cryopreservation process, which is performed in a controlled rate freezer using an optimized protocol.

OmnImmune is an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy consisting of activated and expanded gamma delta T cells.

OmnImmune comprises GDT cells sourced from healthy donors, activated, and expanded in large numbers before being purified, formulated, and cryopreserved for subsequent thawing and infusion into patients.

Last month, the FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to TC Biopharm OmnImmune for use in acute myeloid leukemia.

The company plans to initiate Phase 2/3 trial enrollment in Q1 of 2022 in the U.K., expanding into the U.S. in 2022.

Price Action: TCBP shares are down 3.23% at $1.50 on the last check Wednesday.