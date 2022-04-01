Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Announces Commencement Of Kernel Flow(R) Study

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cybin CYBN CYBN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM),” today announced that the first visit has been conducted in a Cybin-sponsored feasibility study.

The study will focus on evaluating Kernel’s quantitative neuroimaging technology, Flow, to measure ketamine’s psychedelic effects on cerebral cortex hemodynamics. “The commencement of the Kernel feasibility study marks a truly exciting moment, not only for Cybin and Kernel, but also for the entire field of psychedelic drug development.

To this point, studies have had to rely on subjective patient reporting,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale. “By deploying the innovative Flow technology, this is the first time any company has had the ability to collect and quantify longitudinal brain activity before, during and after a psychedelic experience. We are specifically encouraged by this scientific advancement as it has the potential for Cybin to collect real-time quantitative data for our promising psychedelic-based therapies. These data will support the company’s leading research position as we move our important treatment options through regulatory discussions and late-stage clinical development.”

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com.

