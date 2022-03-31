QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Crinetics' CRN04777 Shows Dose-Dependent Suppression of Fasting Insulin

by Vandana Singh
March 31, 2022 9:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc CRNX announced topline results from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts of healthy volunteers in the Phase 1 study of CRN04777. 
  • CRN04777 is a nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist as an oral treatment for congenital monogenic and syndromic hyperinsulinism. This condition causes individuals to have abnormally high insulin levels, which is a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels.
  • The data showed a rapid and sustained reduction of insulin secretion, including in a pharmacologic model of congenital hyperinsulinism (HI)
  • Consistent with the SAD findings, data from the MAD cohorts showed that CRN04777 inhibited insulin secretion and eliminated the need for glucose support in a model of hyperinsulinism. 
  • The new data are from 27 healthy volunteers who received once-daily oral doses of CRN04777 (30 mg, 60 mg, or 120 mg) or a placebo.
  • Pharmacokinetic and exposure profiles were consistent with expectations from the SAD cohorts, with CRN04777 being orally bioavailable with a half-life of approximately 40 hours. 
  • The Company held unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $333.7 million.
  • JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintains Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a Market Outperform and raises the price target from $43 to $45.
  • Price Action: CRNX shares are up 4.05% at $19.77 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral