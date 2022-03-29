Pyxis Oncology In-Licenses Anti-Siglec-15 Monoclonal Antibody From Biosion

Pyxis Oncology Inc PYXS has received an exclusive license to develop and commercialize Biosion Inc's anti-Siglec-15 monoclonal antibody, BSI-060T (now referred to as PYX-106), worldwide, excluding Greater China.

Under the agreement terms, Biosion will receive a $10 million upfront license fee from Pyxis Oncology.

from Pyxis Oncology. In addition, Biosion has the potential to receive significant milestone payments for PYX-106, totaling up to $222.5 million , and single to low double-digit royalties on commercial sales.

, and single to low double-digit royalties on commercial sales. Pyxis Oncology plans to submit the IND for PYX-106 to the FDA by 2H of 2022 and initiate a Phase 1 trial shortly after that.

Under the agreement, Pyxis Oncology has the opportunity to license additional preclinical assets that target anti-Siglec-15 using other treatment approaches.

