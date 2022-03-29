QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pyxis Oncology In-Licenses Anti-Siglec-15 Monoclonal Antibody From Biosion

by Vandana Singh
March 29, 2022 1:44 PM | 1 min read

Pyxis Oncology Inc PYXS has received an exclusive license to develop and commercialize Biosion Inc's anti-Siglec-15 monoclonal antibody, BSI-060T (now referred to as PYX-106), worldwide, excluding Greater China. 

  • Under the agreement terms, Biosion will receive a $10 million upfront license fee from Pyxis Oncology. 
  • In addition, Biosion has the potential to receive significant milestone payments for PYX-106, totaling up to $222.5 million, and single to low double-digit royalties on commercial sales. 
  • Pyxis Oncology plans to submit the IND for PYX-106 to the FDA by 2H of 2022 and initiate a Phase 1 trial shortly after that. 
  • Under the agreement, Pyxis Oncology has the opportunity to license additional preclinical assets that target anti-Siglec-15 using other treatment approaches.
  • Price Action: PYXS shares are down 1.44% at $4.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsGeneral