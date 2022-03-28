Cara Therapeutics' Difelikefalin Improves Itch, Inflammatory Biomarkers In Skin Disorders

Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA shared data from a sub-study of the KARE Phase 2 trial of Korsuva (difelikefalin) improved itch and inflammatory biomarkers in atopic dermatitis (AD) patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

The biomarker data were presented during the Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Trials session at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

The sub-study, which included 40 patients from the KARE trial, characterized the effect of oral Korsuva on pruritus- and AD-related gene expression using baseline and week 12 skin biopsies.

Data pooled indicated that treatment with oral Korsuva altered the expression of multiple individual pruritus- and AD-related genes.

Gene set variation analysis confirmed downregulation of pruritus-related genes and the Th2 pathway following 12 weeks of treatment with oral Korsuva, but not placebo.

