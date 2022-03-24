Why Are BiondVax Pharma Shares Gaining Today?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd BVXV has signed definitive agreements with the Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), both in Germany, for strategic collaboration to develop nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs).

BiondVax will have an exclusive option for an exclusive worldwide license at pre-agreed commercial terms for further development and commercialization of each generated NanoAb.

The NanoAbs previously developed by BiondVax's collaborators exhibit several advantages over existing therapies, including uniquely strong binding affinity, stability at high temperatures, and potential for more effective and convenient routes of administration.

The collaboration may target psoriasis, asthma, macular degeneration, and psoriatic arthritis.

BiondVax Shares Skyrocket After It Plans To In-License Nanosized COVID-19 Antibody. Development of NanoAbs covered under today's agreement has already begun, and initial preclinical results are expected in 2023.

BiondVax anticipates conducting a preclinical proof of concept study of inhaled COVID-19 NanoAbs in 2022 with initial human clinical trials results in 2023.

The initial NanoAb blueprints are extracted from small blood samples of immunized alpacas, then selected and optimized in laboratories before being used for NanoAb production in large fermenters.

Price Action: BVXV shares are up 50.7% at $2.07 during the market session on the last check Thursday.