Why Creative Medical Technology Shares Are Soaring

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc CELZ shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced top-line results for its follow-up StemSpine pilot study.

The initial study showed significant efficacy of the StemSpine procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects.

In the follow-up study two years later, there were no safety related concerns and the StemSpine procedure resulted in an efficacy rate of 87% in the treated patients.

StemSpine is a patented procedure that utilizes a patient's own bone marrow aspirate for the treatment of chronic lower back pain.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings is a biotechnology holding company focused on regenerative medicine.

CELZ 52-Week Range: $0.01 - $9.00

The stock was up 84.1% at $3.12 at publication time.

Photo: Belova59 from Pixabay.