Pfizer's Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Aces Late-Stage Study

has announced topline results from a Phase 3 study of etrasimod in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). In the study, etrasimod patients achieved statistically significant improvements in the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 12 compared with placebo.

Statistically significant improvements were achieved in all key secondary endpoints in the trial.

The safety profile was consistent with the previous Phase 2 studies.

Etrasimod is an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator.

The global phase 3 study, also known as ELEVATE 12, enrolled 354 UC patients who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or JAK therapy.

Full results from the study will be submitted for future scientific publication and presentation.

These data, along with results from ELEVATE 52 study, are expected to form the basis for planned future regulatory filings.

The ELEVATE 52 study results will be available by the end of Q1.

Etrasimod was developed by Arena Pharmaceuticals, which Pfizer recently acquired.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.93% at $52.55 on the last check Wednesday.

