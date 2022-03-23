QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pfizer's Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Aces Late-Stage Study

by Vandana Singh
March 23, 2022 10:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Pfizer Inc PFE has announced topline results from a Phase 3 study of etrasimod in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). 
  • In the study, etrasimod patients achieved statistically significant improvements in the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 12 compared with placebo. 
  • Statistically significant improvements were achieved in all key secondary endpoints in the trial. 
  • The safety profile was consistent with the previous Phase 2 studies.
  • Etrasimod is an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator.
  • The global phase 3 study, also known as ELEVATE 12, enrolled 354 UC patients who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or JAK therapy. 
  • Full results from the study will be submitted for future scientific publication and presentation. 
  • These data, along with results from ELEVATE 52 study, are expected to form the basis for planned future regulatory filings. 
  • The ELEVATE 52 study results will be available by the end of Q1.
  • Etrasimod was developed by Arena Pharmaceuticals, which Pfizer recently acquired.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.93% at $52.55 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsPhase 3 Trialulcerative colitisBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral